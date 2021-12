Following the success of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) last year, it was a no-brainer for Samsung to launch a sequel to it. Sure enough, the development of the Galaxy S21 FE began very early this year. But the year is about to come to an end and the phone is nowhere to be seen. Well, we have seen a lot of it over the past months, but only in leaks. The device is yet to go official. For reasons best known to the Korean behemoth, the Galaxy S21 FE isn’t coming until next year. Meanwhile, there’s no stopping to its leaks. And the latest leak reveals pretty much everything you need to know about the upcoming Fan Edition phone.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO