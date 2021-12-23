TSMC Plans to Kick Off 3nm Chip Production in Late 2022 for First M3 Macs

Intel Corporation's chief executive officer Mr. Patrick Gelsinger is visiting Taiwan to meet with his company's supply chain partners and potentially negotiate a deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the latter's 3-nanometer (nm) semiconductor process. His visit comes after a week of hot back and forth between Mr. Gelsinger and TSMC's current and former executives over the Intel chief's belief that geopolitical uncertainty in the island is a risk to global chip fabrication. Taiwan, home to TSMC, has seen itself become the center of advanced global semiconductor manufacturing, owing to its strong customer partnerships and rapid technological advances.
