TSMC Plans to Kick Off 3nm Chip Production in Late 2022 for First M3 Macs

Apple is gradually making the way for its custom silicon to entirely takeover its Mac lineup. While the company has succeeded in its efforts, for the most part, it seems there is still some juice left in Intel that Apple can use in its Mac. Initially, 2021 was supposed to wrap up the relation between Intel and Apple. Now, new reports suggest that Apple still has one more Mac Pro model in its lineup which will be powered by an Intel chip. Scroll down to read more details on the scene.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO