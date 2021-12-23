ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to figure out your flight is delayed before your travel day even starts

By Katie Dowd
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re already dealing with the irritation and inconvenience of a delayed flight, there’s nothing worse than seeing the anticipated departure time climb up and up and up while you angrily stare out the window, willing your plane to appear at the gate. But there is a...

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
matadornetwork.com

A flight attendant explains the sound you never want to hear while flying

There are familiar routines that frequent flyers get used to: The pilot or a flight attendant welcoming you on board, the safety instruction sequence, and the roaring of the jets as you take off from the runway. Anyone who has taken a flight has also probably noticed the occasional “ding dongs” that go off during your flight. These sounds aren’t just arbitrary noises to ignore. They’re actually the language used by airlines to communicate with passengers and other flight attendants.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Over 7,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

More than 7,000 flights have been canceled worldwide over the Christmas weekend and thousands more delayed, a tracking website reported Sunday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday hurt to millions. Severe weather is compounding the travel chaos in the United States, with storms expected to wreak havoc on roadways in the country's west, though they brought a white Christmas weekend to Seattle and parts of California. According to Flightaware.com, more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Sunday -- including more than 570 originating from, or headed to, US airports. More than 4,000 delays were reported. Aircrew and ground staff have fallen sick or gone into quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and other carriers to cancel flights during a peak travel period.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

Flight Attendant Reveals 12 Things You Need To Do The Next Time You Fly

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Going on vacation, taking a business trip, or visiting friends and family? As a long-time flight attendant, I picked up a few tips that will help make your in-flight travel a little more comfortable and enjoyable. Most importantly, remember to just relax and enjoy the experience. Here are some handy travel tips for your short or long-haul trip. This list can be adjusted to fit your flying times.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Here’s What to Do If Your Flight Gets Canceled

Can you imagine families not being together for Christmas? Flights across the country are delayed or canceled due to severe weather, issues with security, or other obstacles. According to travel.usnews, 2019 saw n, 1.9% of scheduled flights canceled. Additionally, 21% of flights faced delays by more than 15 minutes. More recently, American Airlines and Delta announced hundreds of flights canceled at Christmas time.
WEATHER
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Flight canceled? Cleveland Hopkins Airport urges travelers to check site, call ahead before arriving for your trip

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says it’s best to check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport since two major airlines canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve. United Airlines says it canceled about 120 flights due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing. The airport says it doesn’t have any […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Travelers Making The Best Of The Holiday After Hundreds Of Flights Canceled

DENVER (CBS4)- Slow but steady was the pace at Denver International Airport on Friday as people left for trips and picked up loved ones before the holiday. Everyone was busy except one Fort Collins woman named Kelsey. She had time to sit and enjoy her coffee. (credit: CBS) “I was actually checking in for my flight and I realized that I couldn’t check-in,” she said. She is flying United Airlines and her flight to Chicago to see her family was canceled. United and Delta Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with just hours’ notice before many were expecting...
DENVER, CO

