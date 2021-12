BURLINGTON, Vt. — Yes, it’s holiday season once again. Here are some simple things you can do to keep you and your children safe and sound. Secure your tree well to keep it from tipping. If it is a live tree, make sure it’s kept watered, so it doesn’t dry out. Keep it away from floor heaters, fireplaces or other heat sources. If it is artificial, make sure it is fire resistant. Keep no more than three strands of lights linked together on an extension cord and never use electric lights on a metal tree or you’re in for a shocking experience.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO