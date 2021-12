Opportunities in the cristobalite market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the cristobalite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7%. In this market, sand is expected to remain the largest form, and paints and coatings segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in demand in fast growing countries for applications in the paint, glass & ceramic, plastic, and adhesive markets.

