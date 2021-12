Researchers have found that stress levels in children under 36-months old, attending day care, are especially high. They detected higher levels of stress from morning through afternoon, measured by a glucocorticoid hormone called cortisol. Levels were higher among children in day care settings, compared to when the child is at home. What does this mean for parents and guardians thinking of enrolling their child for daycare in Olney MD? It means that, if your child is under 3-years of age, you need to ensure they are mentally and emotionally ready to make that leap into a day care setting.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO