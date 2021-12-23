ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis-UK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s move to block Facebook-owner Meta Platform Inc’s acquisition of Giphy signalled a new determination to scrutinise digital deals. Meta on Thursday appealed the ruling by the Competition and Markets Authority, which said the 2020 deal must be unwound and Giphy sold as a going...

WTAJ

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to […]
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Meta fights U.K. tech regulator over order to sell Giphy

Meta is challenging the U.K. antitrust watchdog’s landmark decision ordering the social network to unwind its $315 million purchase of GIF search engine Giphy. The Facebook parent has filed an appeal of the decision at the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal and asked the court to halt the regulator’s order to sell Giphy, Meta said Thursday. Giphy gives users access to millions of GIFs, video clips often used to communicate in the digital age.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Facebook appeals UK ruling that it must sell Giphy

LONDON (Reuters) – Facebook-owner Meta is appealing Britain’s ruling that it must sell animated images platform Giphy, saying the evidence does not support the finding that the deal is a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in display advertising. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Facebook Parent's Purchase Of VR Fitness App Invites Federal Antitrust Probe

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. What Happened: The regulator has initiated an in-depth probe of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s plan to purchase Supernatural, a virtual reality fitness app, the Verge reported, citing The Information.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance deal

(Reuters) -Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it will look into Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Inc. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was considering if the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron has sent Boxing Day shoppers online, retail experts say

Retail experts say the Omicron variant has sent shoppers online as the number of bargain hunters looking for Boxing Day sales on the high street plummeted to almost half of pre-pandemic levels.Footfall at shopping sites across the UK on Boxing Day up to noon was 45% below the 2019 level, according to data from industry analyst Springboard.But the British Retail Consortium said that, although many consumers shunned the shops, the sector could see a boost due to online trade.Tom Holder, Spokesperson for the British Retail Consortium, said: “The spread of Omicron across the UK has increased the share of spending...
RETAIL
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
aithority.com

New Study Shows Digital Advertising Significantly Drives More Brand Word Of Mouth And Conversation Than Social Advertising On Facebook

First of Its Kind Study By Engagement Labs Examines Digital Versus Social Ad Performance of Ten Leading Consumer Brands. Engagement Labs released the findings of a study on digital advertising compared to social advertising on Facebook. The study, commissioned by G/O Media, showed that digital display ads contribute significantly more than Facebook to both offline and online volume of conversations for marketers. The study went deep into specific marketers in two big spending categories and for every tech and beverage brand in the study the results were clear. The technology and beverage industries were chosen based on their two distinct consumer purchasing mindsets and digital/social advertising spend.
INTERNET
Reuters

UK regulator says won't widen rate hedging redress scheme

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog refused on Tuesday to widen a redress scheme that had excluded businesses missold interest rate hedging products, despite a critical review by an independent lawyer of the regulator's actions. The products were supposed to protect businesses from rising interest rates, but when...
ECONOMY
go955.com

Russian start-up aims to bring mobile EV superchargers to London

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian start-up L-charge plans to bring its mobile superchargers for electric vehicles to London in 2022, hoping to benefit from growing demand and the limited existing charging infrastructure, the company’s founder told Reuters. The firm’s truck-mounted chargers run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen or...
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

UK regulators initiate review of banks’ equity finance activities

UK regulators initiate review of banks’ equity finance activities. UK financial regulators have written to banking organisations highlighting weaknesses in their equity finance businesses and pointing to significant cross-firm deficiencies that have become apparent in the wake of the default of Archegos Capital Management. In a “Dear CEO” letter...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK regulator invites bids for new cross-border power cables

Dec 13 (Reuters) - UK energy regulator Ofgem on Monday said it is inviting bids to build more cross-border electricity transmission connections including pilot projects connecting offshore wind farms in the North Sea. Britain is seeking to increase the amount of low-carbon electricity it can import to replace lost capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

UK regulator sticks with current thinking in lifting interim Heathrow price cap

UK regulators have stuck with their provisional proposal under which the cap on London Heathrow Airport charges would be raised by a third from the start of next year ahead of a longer-term pricing decision. Current pricing regulations expire this month and a consultation is ongoing on the charging cap...
BUSINESS
Nursing Times

Analysis: Student nursing numbers in the devolved UK countries

The nurse training situation in the devolved UK nations has been analysed by Nursing Times following the release of final 2021 data by the Universities and College Admissions Service (UCAS). While health leaders in England heralded a record increase in acceptances to nursing and midwifery undergraduate courses, the UCAS data...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Artist: I Was @Metaverse on Instagram for Years, Then Facebook Blocked Me

For the past nine years, Australian artist Thea-Mai Baumann has run an Instagram account that recently became some of the most sought-after real-estate on the internet: @Metaverse. In November, days after Facebook announced that it was rebranding as Meta and creating Mark Zuckerberg’s virtual dream world—known as the metaverse—Baumann’s account disappeared without warning. The artist told The New York Times that, when she tried to log into her account on Nov. 2, an alert told her: “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else.” She told the newspaper: “This account is a decade of my life and work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be wiped from the internet... That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time.” On Dec. 2, the Times contacted Meta to ask why Baumann’s account was blocked, and, only then, the company restored it. An Instagram spokesman said the account had been “incorrectly removed for impersonation” and would be put back online. “We’re sorry this error occurred,” he wrote.
INTERNET
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

