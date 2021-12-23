ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than Squid Game: The International Rise Of K-Dramas (Rebroadcast)

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean Netflix series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The story follows Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father deeply in debt, as he competes in a series of deadly children’s...

From K-Pop to ‘Squid Game,’ Korean Entertainment Captures Global Attention with Music, Dramas and Tech

The death earlier this month of Chin Doo-hwan, the most hated of South Korea’s three military dictators, who ruled for nearly a decade until 1988, is a timely reminder of the foundations of the country’s present economic might. Today, South Korea combines global prowess in electronics, semiconductors and shipbuilding (industries boosted by the old regime’s strategic plans) and in culture and services, such as entertainment, cosmetics and food. The latter were born of the cultural flowering that followed the end of oppression. The country’s contradictory currents of light and dark, paternalistic conglomerates (known as chaebols) locking horns with creative startups, and artistic...
Best Korean dramas on Netflix: Squid Game, Vincenzo, and others we loved in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more It wasn’t just that 2021 was a fantastic year for Korean content for Netflix subscribers. I only need utter three words — Squid Game, and Hellbound — to offer the reminder, which shouldn’t even be necessary anymore, that Netflix’s Korean series are increasingly tantamount to the biggest, buzzy, most blockbuster content that the streamer has to offer, across the entire platform. Of course, this trend isn’t accelerating in a vacuum. It’s not just streaming content that’s powering Korea’s ascendance as a global entertainment mecca. The country is...
Best TV Shows of 2021: Succession, Squid Game, More

2021 has been another strong year for TV and, perhaps due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, marked a big return to shows that fostered more communal viewing experiences and managed to thread the needle between comedy, drama, and spectacle, particularly with HBO hits The White Lotus and Succession, as well as Netflix’s Squid Game. While for me, 2021 didn’t reach the heights of 2020’s The Crown, Better Call Saul, I May Destroy You, The Last Dance, and ZeroZeroZero, it was still full of several amazing shows. Listed below are my personal favorites for the year, along with a few honorable mentions. I only considered shows that I watched the entire season of this year, so something like Station Eleven, which I’ve only seen the first few episodes of, wasn’t considered.
Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

As another calendar year draws to a close, it’s time again for Deadline’s annual list of winter premiere dates for new and returning TV series. The list covers more than 250 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from January 1 through March 31 and includes series and season/half-season debuts, shows’ return from hiatus and some one-off specials such as live sports and awards shows. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update this post regularly as more dates are revealed. January 1: Ghost Hunters (Discovery+, new docuseries revival) 2022 NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special) Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet/Discovery+, Season 4) New...
Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Promises More Drama in New Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry‘s comedy-drama Sistas is set to get even messier judging by the recently released Season 4 trailer. BET revealed the new teaser (watch below) during Wednesday night’s Season 3 finale, and it promises plenty of drama and heartbreak to come. The fourth season, which was renewed back in October, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5 at 9/8c.
12 More K-Dramas From 2021 To Add To Your Watch List

2021 brought us all a whirlwind of emotions. With the continuation of the pandemic and many people discovering K-dramas for the first time thanks to “Squid Game” and other gems, the world of K-dramas will never be the same. We have a list of K-dramas from the first half of the year that you can check here. And here are some more titles to add to your list that are definitely worth checking out!
The Most Handsome Doctors in K-Dramas

Medical dramas are really popular in Korea. The reason for it could be a believable plot and realistic scenes, but also the good-looking actors donning the white coat. There’s some different appeal to men in a doctor’s coat with a file and stethoscope in hand. A lot of...
