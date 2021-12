MRCY - Free Report) shares rallied 10.3% on Thursday after activist investor, JANA Partners LLC, revealed acquiring a 6.6% stake in the aerospace and defense contractor. In a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission ("SEC") under Schedule 13D, JANA Partners revealed buying roughly 3.73 million common stocks of Mercury Systems for approximately $181.1 million, with an option to purchase additional 173,300 shares. The filing showed that the activist firm was building its stake in Mercury Systems for nearly two months.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO