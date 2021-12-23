ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA official discusses James Webb Space Telescope ahead of Friday launch

By Adam Epstein
Fox40
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all getting an early holiday gift this year, as the most powerful space...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Sciences And Exploration
The Independent

What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

5 spectacular photos of the universe taken by telescopes

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It’s also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
investing.com

NASA's revolutionary new space telescope due for launch from French Guiana

(Reuters) - NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary $9 billion instrument able to peer more deeply into the cosmos than ever, was due for launch early Saturday from South America's northeastern coast, opening a highly anticipated new era of astronomical exploration. The powerful infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

How To Watch The Launch Of JWST, The World's Largest Space Telescope, Live

The day is finally upon us! JWST, the successor of Hubble and soon to be largest and most powerful space telescope, is about to launch. It will happen as soon as possible after the launch window opens at 7:20 EST/12:20 GMT on Christmas Day (December 25) on an ESA-provided Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy