Wheatland, CA

Wheatland students face disciplinary action after posting photo with swastikas on their bodies

By Katelyn Stark
 3 days ago

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The superintendent of the Wheatland Union High School District said Thursday they are pursuing disciplinary action after a photograph was shared on social media showing a group of students with swastikas drawn on their bodies.

The high school confirmed its students were in the picture shared widely online. It shows eight people posing, with swastikas drawn on their stomachs and chests.

“As a result of that confirmation, my team and I are in close communication with district legal counsel, as we take disciplinary action,” said Superintendent Nicole Newman in Thursday’s letter .

Man arrested in connection to October hate crimes in Carmichael

Newman went on to call the students’ choices “hurtful and deeply troubling.”

“Their actions do not represent who we are as a school district and community,” she said.

Newman said WUHSD is in the process of reaching out to community stakeholders and elected officials to have a conversation about prevention.

The identities of the students have not been reported.

The school did not say if law enforcement was involved or had opened an investigation into the photo.

WUHSD has fewer than 825 students, its site reads . Its student population is 48% white and 30% Hispanic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 7

Rob Kimball
3d ago

Curious, is this something that occurred solely on social media for whatever reason and a school employee saw it... were the photos taken during a school event, or is there any element to this behavior that occurred on school property that would require the schools involvement?

Reply(1)
2
 

