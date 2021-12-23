ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than Squid Game: The International Rise Of K-Dramas (Rebroadcast)

Cover picture for the articleThe Korean Netflix series Squid Game is taking the world by storm. The story follows Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father deeply in debt, as he competes in a series of deadly children’s...

Netflix 2021 List of Most Watched K-dramas Worldwide Dominated by Fall Releases Squid Game, Hellbound, My Name then Vincenzo and Sweet Home

The phenomenon known as Squid Game really lifted the K-dramas that came after it, as evidenced by the Netflix most watched K-dramas worldwide top 10 list of 2021. Squid Game is number 1 of course, then it’s Hellbound in second followed by revenge thriller My Name. Those two dramas aired after Squid Game and while good definitely got more viewers because of the overall worldwide audience interest in K-dramas in general thanks to Squid Game. The same goes for The King’s Affection currently trending so high on Netflix, but it didn’t make this list since it’s only aired for 7 weeks and doesn’t have enough time to collect the views. After the top three, earlier year hit Vincenzo comes in 4th followed by Sweet Home, which actually premiered at the very end of 2020 but is considered a 2021 drama since the majority of views were this year. The next 5 on the list are Love Alarm, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Nevertheless, Run On, and Sisyphus: The Myth. There were so many hits and misses in 2021 and I for one am ready for 2022 and a new slate of K-dramas.
Squid Game

When habitually down-on-his luck gambler and divorced dad Gi-hun finds himself broke and humiliated, salvation comes calling in a secretive series of children's games turned violent. Win, and he'll get enough money to pay off his many debts. Lose, and he'll die. There's nothing new about the concept of murder...
From K-Pop to ‘Squid Game,’ Korean Entertainment Captures Global Attention with Music, Dramas and Tech

The death earlier this month of Chin Doo-hwan, the most hated of South Korea’s three military dictators, who ruled for nearly a decade until 1988, is a timely reminder of the foundations of the country’s present economic might. Today, South Korea combines global prowess in electronics, semiconductors and shipbuilding (industries boosted by the old regime’s strategic plans) and in culture and services, such as entertainment, cosmetics and food. The latter were born of the cultural flowering that followed the end of oppression. The country’s contradictory currents of light and dark, paternalistic conglomerates (known as chaebols) locking horns with creative startups, and artistic...
Best Korean dramas on Netflix: Squid Game, Vincenzo, and others we loved in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more It wasn’t just that 2021 was a fantastic year for Korean content for Netflix subscribers. I only need utter three words — Squid Game, and Hellbound — to offer the reminder, which shouldn’t even be necessary anymore, that Netflix’s Korean series are increasingly tantamount to the biggest, buzzy, most blockbuster content that the streamer has to offer, across the entire platform. Of course, this trend isn’t accelerating in a vacuum. It’s not just streaming content that’s powering Korea’s ascendance as a global entertainment mecca. The country is...
Best TV Shows of 2021: Succession, Squid Game, More

2021 has been another strong year for TV and, perhaps due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, marked a big return to shows that fostered more communal viewing experiences and managed to thread the needle between comedy, drama, and spectacle, particularly with HBO hits The White Lotus and Succession, as well as Netflix’s Squid Game. While for me, 2021 didn’t reach the heights of 2020’s The Crown, Better Call Saul, I May Destroy You, The Last Dance, and ZeroZeroZero, it was still full of several amazing shows. Listed below are my personal favorites for the year, along with a few honorable mentions. I only considered shows that I watched the entire season of this year, so something like Station Eleven, which I’ve only seen the first few episodes of, wasn’t considered.
Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

As another calendar year draws to a close, it’s time again for Deadline’s annual list of winter premiere dates for new and returning TV series. The list covers more than 250 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from January 1 through March 31 and includes series and season/half-season debuts, shows’ return from hiatus and some one-off specials such as live sports and awards shows. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update this post regularly as more dates are revealed. January 1: Ghost Hunters (Discovery+, new docuseries revival) 2022 NHL Winter Classic (TNT, live sports special) Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet/Discovery+, Season 4) New...
