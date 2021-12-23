ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination Proof, Masks to Mark Times Square New Year’s Eve

By VOA News
 3 days ago

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square on December 31 will require full vaccination and mask wearing, according to a press release from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. It will also be a lot smaller....

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
Gov. Hochul Loosens Quarantine Guidelines For Essential Workers As New York Reports 44,000 New COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another pandemic record has been broken. More than 44,000 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in New York State in one day. The astonishing uptick prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to loosen quarantine guidelines for essential workers as the state issued another warning about increasing pediatric hospitalizations, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. Hochul said things would be better than last Christmas. She urged people to take precautions against the very contagious Omicron variant, while acknowledging the public’s fatigue and uncertainty. As another COVID Christmas closed in, shoppers at Foodtown in Bayside prepared for scaled-back celebrations. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites...
Bill De Blasio
Travel Safety On The Minds Of Many As COVID-19 Threatens To Wreak Havoc On Airlines For Christmas

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New York state saw a jump of 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as it hit another single-day record high since the pandemic started. With the increase in positive cases has come more issues. The latest, air travel. And with Christmas Eve on Friday, it couldn’t have come at a worse time, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. As of 11 p.m., United Airlines and Delta Air Lines had reported a combined 230 flight cancellations on Friday. The airlines said they were forced into the drastic action because staff members had either called out sick due to COVID or had been exposed...
New York’s New Mask Mandate Begins Monday

ALBANY (WENY) – New York’s new mask mandate begins Monday for all indoor spaces across the state. In an announcement on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul cited the anticipated winter surge in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalizations across the state as the reason for the re-implementation. While more than...
Time To Clean Up, Mulchfest Begins Again In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The Department of Sanitation is asking people to drop off their trees at dozens of locations, through Jan. 9. Just remember to take off all lights and ornaments. The trees will then go into a wood chipper to make mulch. The city says the mulch will be used to nourish parks. You can also take home a free bag. To find a drop-off location near you, please click here.
New York state records highest Covid totals two days running amid Omicron surge

New York state has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases on Christmas eve driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading through the US.The state reported 44,431 new Covid cases on Friday, passing Thursday’s record total of 38,835 cases. The state had reported 28,942 infections on Wednesday.There have, however, been far less hospitalisations and deaths compared to last year when the pandemic peaked.As of Thursday, 4,744 were hospitalised with Covid, compared to more than 7,000 a year ago.#COVID Update:-359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December...
Millions of Americans on the Move Amid Omicron's Christmas Surge

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans were on the move Thursday during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, as coronavirus infections with the omicron variant surpassed the peak of the delta wave and hospitals ran out of space for patients. A Christmastime testing crunch compounded the...
This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
MTA cuts subway service amid COVID surge, staffing issues

NEW YORK — Commuters in New York will face some challenges getting around this week. Trains will run less frequently than usual from Monday through Thursday because of the COVID surge, according to the MTA. Riders should expect to wait longer for a subway. “Subway service is running on a normal schedule with some exceptions. […]
