Public Health

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

 3 days ago
Virus Outbreak Ecuador A woman gets her shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The government of Ecuador has declared COVID vaccination mandatory after a marked rise of infections and the arrival of new variants of the disease. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega) (Carlos Noriega)

QUITO, Ecuador — (AP) — Ecuador said Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens.

Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, the government said in a statement. Those people must have documentation to prove it, according to the statement.

The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government said.

This week, Ecuador’s Special Operations Committee, which runs health policies to combat the pandemic, said vaccination certificates must be shown in order to access places such as restaurants, cinemas and other public areas.

As of Tuesday, about 77% of 17.3 million people in Ecuador have been vaccinated. More than 920,000 people have received a booster shot.

About 33,600 people in Ecuador are confirmed to have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Last month, Austria announced a national lockdown and a plan to mandate vaccinations as coronavirus infections hit a record high.

Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Macron keeps mandatory vaccination on the table

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out mandatory Covid-19 vaccination as millions of French people remain unvaccinated despite a rise in cases. Asked by French TV channels TF1 and LCI on Wednesday whether vaccination for Covid-19 would become mandatory in the future, Macron replied, "This hypothesis exists," before noting that France was not far off from being fully vaccinated anyway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses.But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and labeling the move “unnecessarily severe.” To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and...
WORLD
AFP

Covid vaccine obligatory in Ecuador from age of 5

Ecuador on Thursday became the first country to make coronavirus vaccines obligatory for children as young as five, following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the South American country. "In Ecuador, vaccination against Covid-19 is declared compulsory," the health ministry said in a statement. "Compulsory vaccination applies to persons five years and older," the ministry told AFP. Some 69 percent of Ecuador's population of 17.7 million people have received two vaccine doses to date, and 900,000 have received a third, booster dose.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live Updates: Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant. The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Community Policy