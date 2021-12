Gible is returning during Pokémon Go’s December 2021 Community event for a limited time. The December 2021 Community Day will occur from December 18 to 19, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. This is when the Pokémon will be spawning throughout the world, but you can still receive several bonuses from December 17 to 20. Gible will be appearing during this event, but how can you catch it? This guide covers how to catch Gible during December 2021’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go.

