Phillips Reflects on Lessons Learned With BTK Inhibitors in MCL

John Allan, MD: Currently, one question that comes up on everyone's mind is, “how do you differentiate between the two currently FDA-approved BTK inhibitors for CLL in the frontline setting, those being ibrutinib and acalabrutinib?” There are some features that are very different between the two. In a frontline setting, they've not been tested head-to-head to understand these differences in younger patient populations and less pretreated patients. BTK inhibitors have classic effects of side effects. Those class effects are namely bleeding, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, arthralgias, potential skin rash, and diarrhea. Those are the big class effects that we look for and tell our patients about. Ibrutinib was first in class, it is a good drug. It does have some off-target effects against the kinome. Acalabrutinib was designed to be a more selective BTK inhibitor with less off-target effects and therefore, this hypothesis that it might be a better tolerated agent was put out there, and eventually tested in a head-to-head study in the ELEVATE TN study [ELEVATE TN: Phase 3 Study of Acalabrutinib Combined with Obinutuzumab (O) or Alone Vs O Plus Chlorambucil (Clb) in Patients (Pts) with Treatment-Naive Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)].
