Phillips Reflects on Lessons Learned With BTK Inhibitors in MCL

Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: I’m going to keep that theme going. With all the recent data and guidelines evolving, these second-line guidelines are probably going to change. There might be 2 or 3 things occupying that second line. This is a funny thing. As physicians in this field, we’ve been taught to use our best drugs first because you never know if they’re going to get that next drug because they might not be fit enough. Those data are old, and drug companies have put a lot of weight in that because they’re worried that the agent they just developed will never get used. They’re all trying to climb up the line of therapy. However, when I talk with my colleagues, we all generally believe a patient with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in first-line therapy will probably see the second line and will also probably see the third line. They’re all going to get these drugs, so it becomes a matter of sequencing. But we’re not fearing that patients aren’t ever going to see tucatinib or [trastuzumab] deruxtecan. They’re probably going to see them.

