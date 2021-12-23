ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beta64 takes an incredible dive into the history and development of the Nintendo 3DS

By Marc Kaliroff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs to be expected with his passionate work looking at Nintendo’s games and devices, Beta64 has produced an incredible 49 minute-long history video dedicated to the 3DS and the company’s prior attempts to incorporate 3D technology into their games. From...

