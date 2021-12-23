ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Research Out Of U.K. Suggests Hospitalization Less Likely With Omicron

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) – Britain’s public health agency says preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50%...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Warns That COVID Vaccine Booster Programs Could Prolong the Pandemic

A lot of people are optimistic about the blanket COVID vaccine booster programs, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to raise an important problem. The Government agency doesn’t criticize the vaccination boosting itself, but the fact that there’s a significant difference between how many people are getting vaccinated in some countries, compared to other parts of the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospitalization#Covid#Uk#Ap
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer's COVID-19 shot protects 70% against hospitalization from Omicron: South African study

Two doses of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine provides 70% protection against hospitalization due to Omicron variant, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday. The study was carried out by Discovery Health, South Africa's private health insurer, and the South African Medical Research Council. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US follows UK’s lead and shortens isolation for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic only need to isolate for seven days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.The CDC reduced the recommended isolation time from 10 days in part due to concerns that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could cause even greater staffing shortages at hospitals.In new guidance released on Thursday, the CDC said infected healthcare workers could return to work after a week as long as they were asymptomatic and produced a negative test.The US recorded 261,339 new cases on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Earlier this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy