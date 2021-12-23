ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Federal Change To CARES Act Allows Funding Switch of $28M

By GARRY RAYNO, InDepthNH.org
 3 days ago
CONCORD — The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved using more than $28 million in CARES Act money to backfill programs funded by the state or the federal American Rescue Plan Friday. The U.S. Treasury earlier this month issued new guidance to states allowing CARES Act money to be...

Dear New Hampshire – Thank You

Merry Christmas. I say that knowing it is a really tough time for many of you. I can only say we will do our part at InDepthNH.org to get the information you need as fast as we can. We send out a free newsletter most nights, but friend us on Facebook and Twitter and check our website during the day. We post news as soon as the story is written, and we will never have a paywall so it's free. No time for dawdling or old-fashioned deadlines.
State Announces 7 New COVID-19 Deaths and 3,524 New Cases with 809 Under Age 18 Monday

On Monday, December 20, 2021, DHHS announced 1,257 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 19. Today's results include 897 people who tested positive by PCR test and 360 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 265 cases from Friday, December 17 (183 by PCR and 82 by antigen test); and 1,664 cases from Saturday, December 18 (1,329 by PCR and 335 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 8 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (3 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,641; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 10 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,576; an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 11 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,079; an additional 27 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (25 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 768; an additional 66 new cases from Monday, December 13 (37 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,015; an additional 133 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (74 by PCR and 59 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,310; an additional 43 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (31 by PCR and 12 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,222; and an additional 58 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (37 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,037. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,504 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
N.H. Family Planning Contracts Back Before Executive Council Wednesday

CONCORD – On Wednesday, December 22, contracts for family planning providers will be considered at New Hampshire's Executive Council meeting (#41C) , including for three reproductive health providers whose contracts were rejected in September – Planned Parenthood of Northern New England; Equality Health Center; and Lovering Health Center.
NHEC & NH Broadband Partner with Conexon For Major Fiber-Optic Broadband Project

PLYMOUTH, NH (December 16, 2021) – New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) has entered into a partnership agreement with Conexon, a national fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rural broadband solutions provider that works exclusively with electric cooperatives, to deliver high-speed internet to NHEC members in 118 communities who now lack it. The partnership...
State Announces 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,307 Cases, 475 Hospitalizations Wednesday

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, DHHS announced 1,098 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, December 14. Today's results include 741 people who tested positive by PCR test and 357 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 41 new cases from Monday, December 6 (18 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 999; an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,330; an additional 77 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (35 by PCR and 42 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,584; an additional 27 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (14 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,271; an additional 20 new cases from Friday, December 10 (7 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,495; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, December 11 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,016; and an additional 31 new cases from Monday, December 13 (3 by PCR and 28 by antigen test) for a new total of 856. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,982 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
