SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A 50-year-old Schenectady man is being accused of killing his girlfriend early Friday morning. At approximately 12:48 a.m., the Schenectady Police Department dispatch received a call from a man saying he was in a crisis. He then ended the call and called a second time, only to promptly hang up. At 1:11 a.m., the man then called a third time to say he had committed a murder. He gave a description of what he was wearing and said he was walking on Chrisler Ave.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO