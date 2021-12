New Orleans jazz/funk sensations Rebirth Brass Band returned to Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday for its second performance in as many nights at the New York City venue. Led by brothers Phillip “Tuba Phil” Frazier and Keith Frazier, RBB’s stop at Brooklyn Bowl signaled the end of a lengthy stretch away from home. The group’s November schedule consisted of an extensive romp through the Midwest. Then, in December, Rebirth went out to the West Coast for shows at The New Parish Music Hall in Oakland, CA (12/10), followed by a stop at The Independent in San Francisco (12/11). On its way back east, the band ran through the newly renovated Park City Music Hall (formerly The Acoustic) in Bridgeport, CT (12/15) before its two-night stint in Brooklyn.

