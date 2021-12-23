Legendary Female Byleth gives Fire Emblem Heroes something to believe in

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have announced the Winter Dreamland summoning event for Fire Emblem Heroes, which will feature characters clad in holiday-themed outfits. The event will feature Mirabilis: Sugarplum Vision (voiced by Heather Halley, art by Enkyo Yuichiro), Artur: Silver Saint (voiced by Adin Rudd, art by Tobi), Manuela: Silver Caroler (voiced by Veronica Taylor, art by ekao), and Lysithea: Gifted Students as a duo (voiced by Janice Roman Roku + Brina Palencia, art by Amagaitaro). Mirabilis has the skills Dreamflake, Whimsical Dream, Bracing Stance 3, Spd Cantrip 3, and Ground Orders 3. Artur can use Snow Globe+, Iceberg, Odd Follow-Up 3, and D/R Far Save 3. Manuela’s lineup is Winter Rapier+, Ignis, Atk/Spd Form 3, and Special Fighter 3. Finally, Lysithea comes with Sweet Yule Log, Moonbow, Swift Sparrow 3, A/R Far Trace 3, and C Feud 3.
