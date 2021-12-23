Legendary Female Byleth gives Fire Emblem Heroes something to believe in

I’m always excited to tune into an Indie World Showcase to check out the latest indie offerings on Nintendo Switch. The most recent showcase was home to a few things that caught my eye – Sea of Stars stood out, and Olli Olli World and Loco Motive look great. Some of my favorite things to come out of the showcases though, are games that end up being surprise dropped alongside the event. Dungeon Munchies was the first title of the recent Indie World to get the “coming today” treatment, and seeing the eye-catching pixel art of the trailer, I knew I needed to get my hands on it. What followed was a quirky game chock-full of that engaging pixel art and entertaining characters, but the gameplay wasn’t quite enough to satisfy my appetite.

