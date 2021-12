When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded those aspirations to include resolutions that benefit our communities, society and the planet, too? It might not be a typical approach, but it can broaden your horizons to show ways you can also be of service to others. Here are four popular New Year’s resolutions with a twist for improving your relationship with nature in 2022 and beyond. Exercise more consideration for how your actions impact the environment We each have an environmental ethic reflecting how we value, manage and ultimately relate...

