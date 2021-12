About $100bn (£75bn) has been stolen from the Covid-19 relief funds that were set up by the US government to help struggling businesses and those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the Secret Service has said.The federal law enforcement agency said that it has seized more than $1.2bn so far while investigating unemployment insurance and loan fraud, and has managed to return more than $2.3bn of fraudulently obtained funds by reversing transactions. These investigations have led to the arrest of 100 individuals, it said.The Secret Service branch specialises in financial fraud though it is more famously known for its...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO