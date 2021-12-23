Local United Way seeking donations

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County has currently raised $104,000 on the way to their $250,000 goal.

“One of the greatest benefits of giving to the United Way of Richmond County is your donation stays local and helps your family, friends, and neighbors in our community,” said United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish. “As the needs in the community continue to grow, consider making a donation to our local United Way. Your one donation supports 15 local programs, which amplifies your giving across many critical areas. When your gift combines with others, you can do more than any single gift on its own.”

Parrish also said that nonprofits are seeing an increased need for services, but their fundraising has been hampered.

“We’re asking you to seriously consider giving a year-end gift to United Way,” Parrish said.

To donate or learn more, go to http://www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net; or call 910.997.2173; or mail P.O. Box 153, Rockingham, NC 28380.

United Way’s local service organizations are as follows:

• Leak Street Alumni

• Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center

• New Horizons Life and Family Services

• Sandhills Children’s Center UW

• Back Pack Pals

• Samaritan Colony

• Salvation Army

• Richmond County 4-H

• Red Cross

• Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Department

• Boy Scouts of America

• Richmond County Aging Services

• Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills

• Our Daily Bread

• Richmond County Rescue Squad