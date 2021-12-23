ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury convicts Potter of both counts of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors convicted former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Thursday of both manslaughter counts filed against her in the April 11 fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, making her the third officer in Minnesota to be convicted of killing a civilian while on duty. Potter, 49,...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

