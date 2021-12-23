ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

55 people on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for COVID-19

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MARY, Fla. - Will an omicron outbreak cause cruise lines to shut down again?. Not according to cruise expert Stewart Chiron of CruiseGuy.com. "I dreaded getting off my ship because I felt safer on the cruise than I would at home," he said. The concerns come after 55...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Lake Mary, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Covid#Aruba#Omicron#Cruiseguy Com#Chiron#Odyssey#Royal Caribbean#Symphony Of The Seas
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins on Cruises Starting at $129 Per Person

If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
TRAVEL
Headline Surfer

Omicron Wave: Florida breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy