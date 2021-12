Phish have called off their four-night New Year’s Eve run at Madison Square Garden in New York City due to ongoing concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Phish was set to play every night from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, marking their first gigs at the Garden since their New Year’s run in 2019. The shows have now been pushed to the spring, and will be held April 20 through 23, with a special three-set show — like the one originally planned for New Year’s Eve — taking place on April 22.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO