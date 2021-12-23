Conventioneers Test the Waters at Comic-Con Special Edition

The crew of Serenity get festive this week as Boom! Studios releases The Firefly Holiday Special #1; check out the official preview of the issue here…. It’s the holiday season and Jayne’s selfish behavior receives the unwanted attention of three visiting spirits who reveal the hidden past, present and future of Serenity’s most…miserly crew member. A beloved character returns as the Ghost of Firefly Past, while a fellow crew member guides Jayne through the here and now, showing the consequences of his actions in the present. But it’s the Ghost of Firefly Future, Emma Washburne, who reveals the most shocking fate of all. Can Jayne turn over a new leaf and avert the disaster headed his way? Celebrate the holiday season with your favorite Browncoats in this self-contained special by Emmy and Eisner Award-winning writer Jeff Jensen (HBO’s Watchmen, Better Angels: A Kate Warne Adventure) and artists Vincenzo Federici (Go-Go Power Rangers), Jordi Perez (Firefly), & Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New ‘Verse).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO