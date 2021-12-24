ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how 2022 will bring us faster internet

By Steven Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I started networking, 300 bits per second (BPS) was the best you could do from home and our brand new 802.3 Ethernet gave us a big 10 Megabits per second (MBPS) at the office. I wanted more. Today, with cable gigabit to my home office and 2 Gigabit per second...

www.zdnet.com

Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Burt Reynolds
KETV.com

Another internet outage impacted multiple websites Wednesday

Another internet outage impacted multiple websites Wednesday morning. Downdetector, which tracks outages across the web, reported outages on several web pages including Hulu, Slack and Epic Games Store. "Internet services outages are currently impacting the Epic Games Store, affecting logins, library, purchases, etc," Epic Games said on Twitter. "We are...
INTERNET
The Verge

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet: I tried it, and it tried me

I was interested in T-Mobile’s Home Internet service from the first time I heard about it: it’s $50 (a price that includes the specialized router), contract and data cap-free, and is powered by 5G and LTE instead of phone lines or cable. As many people in the US can probably relate, I’m not in love with my traditional ISP — I often push up against its 1.2TB data cap, and $80 per month feels like a lot to pay for the supposedly 400Mbps service I get. So I wondered: could I, a remote worker and heavy internet user who likes to stream video, play multiplayer games, and do cloud backups, actually be fine with internet delivered through the air instead of a cable?
TECHNOLOGY
#Internet Speed#Broadband Internet#Internet Services#Gbps#Dss#Cbrs#T Mobile
The US Sun

How Log4j vulnerability could affect the WHOLE internet as tech giants race to fix flaw – here’s how it could impact you

CYBERSECURITY experts issued a warning about a software flaw called Log4j as tech giants are racing to prevent potential risks for internet users. Companies including Apple, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, Google, Amazon all utilize the vulnerable software, affecting “hundreds of millions of devices” around the world. Researchers are alerting...
INTERNET
WTTW - Chicago PBS

I’m a Black Woman and the Metaverse Scares Me. Here’s How to Make the Next Iteration of the Internet Inclusive

Video: Breigha Adeyemo discusses her vision for an inclusive metaverse. (Produced by Blair Paddock) Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted suffer from racial and gender biases. People who have multiple marginalized identities, such as being Black and disabled, are even more at risk than those with a single marginalized identity.
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

The Internet Association Will Soon Be No More

While all these huge tech giants are competing against one another, they obviously have one common interest and that is to keep the industry progressing. This is why despite their differences and rivalry, many of these tech companies have actually banded together to form the Internet Association. However, it appears...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
protocol.com

The best of the internet in 2021

Good morning! December brings cold weather, holiday drinks at Starbucks and best-of lists. Source Code producer Sarah Roach went through them all to find some of the internet’s most important moments of 2021. The best of the best-ofs Despite the fact that the last 21 months have all somewhat...
INTERNET
Vox

The year of garbage internet trends

Fifty years from now, when my AI cyborg grandchildren and I gather around the Christmas tree on an 80-degree day in New York City, I hope that I will find some comfort knowing that at least I can say I was there for the sea shanty renaissance of January 9-23, 2021.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Here’s Why Amazon Outages Affect So Much Of The Internet

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been in the news quite a bit in November and December 2021, and not for the reasons any company wants to be in the news. AWS experienced multiple outages across its cloud infrastructure services resulting in some of the biggest websites and services going down.
INTERNET
Android Central

C-Band and mid-band 5G: What it is, and why it's important for your next phone

A lot of people have trouble understanding exactly what 5G is. Things get even more complicated when you consider its many forms and bands. Carriers all started out with the flashiest and fastest 5G with mmWave in a few select areas, but it wasn't until Sprint showed off its mid-band 5G in mid-2019 that it became clear that 5G could realistically cover a city while offering vastly improved speeds over LTE.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners wouldn’t start. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network on Dec. 7 severely disrupted services...
BUSINESS

