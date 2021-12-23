Even if it’s not demanded, Sunday showdown vs. WFT is the time for some Cowboys fireworks

Buy Now Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out a change at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Saints on Dec. 2. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

There is no written rule that says you have to provide an entertaining football game for Al and Cris on NBC Sunday nights. There is nothing that suggests the Cowboys need to defeat Washington by more than a single point at AT&T Stadium. As it turns out, a collection of outcomes Sunday afternoon might already guarantee Dallas another NFC East title before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

A streak is a streak, and the Cowboys have won three games in a row in December and could extend that streak to six in January for the second time this season. That hardly seemed possible when this team last walked off its home field a Thanksgiving loser to the Raiders. I don’t know if putting up defensive highlights against Taysom Hill, Taylor Heinicke and Mike Glennon in consecutive weeks qualifies this defense for lifetime achievement awards, but right now the Cowboys are riding this defense as far as it can carry them.

We seem to wring our hands a lot about this team, due not so much to our cynical nature (although that may rear its head from time to time) but because of past failures over an extended time. When Dak Prescott throws to the wrong team, when Mike McCarthy lets the clock tick down longer than we like before kicking field goals, when CeeDee Lamb’s hands turn to claws we expect the inevitable car crash to be just around the corner.

The reality of 2021 is that the Cowboys have survived a fair amount of significant injuries or COVID-related absences to Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, basically all the defensive tackles and Dak, too, and yet they are 10-4. There is one team in the NFL with a better record. Green Bay owns that 11-3 mark only because Baltimore failed on a late two-point conversion last Sunday.

In other words, for all their warts, the Cowboys are pretty, pretty good and they’re going to capture the East crown to earn at least one home playoff game and perhaps do far better than that in these final three weeks prior to the playoffs.

But it’s the “better than that” part that gives us pause, that asks for more Sunday night against a beaten down Washington team that was forced to play Tuesday night in Philadelphia before going home to prepare for a Cowboys rematch on an extremely short week.

If the Cowboys are to be “better than that,” if they are to grab the No. 1 seed away from Green Bay — possible because the Packers have the Browns, the Vikings (beat Green Bay last time) and the “hot” Lions on their schedule — or if they are to at least stabilize their play and maintain the No. 2 seed, Dallas’ offense needs to rise back up.

There is no better time to get back in touch with your point-scoring ceiling than against Washington. I can’t speak for what the Football Team’s attitude will be coming to town with a 6-8 record. I do know they surrendered more than 500 yards to the Eagles Tuesday night. I do know that opposing quarterbacks have a 101.7 passer rating against Washington, third highest in the league. I do know WFT has given up 28 touchdown passes, tied with Indianapolis for most in the league.

I don’t know that Smith will return at left tackle his week but at least there are reports from Dr. Jerry Jones that it will happen. All of this leads one to the conclusion that if the Cowboys are still capable of putting a 35 on the scoreboard, of loading up the run-pass sheets with 450 yards, it should happen against Washington.

The Cowboys’ game with Arizona here on Jan. 2 looks substantially more winnable for the home team than it did a month ago. While Dallas has its own issues, Kliff and Kyler are trying to figure out how the Cardinals got from 8-0 to 10-4. That’s their problem. Again the Cowboys may not have to put on the greatest offensive display in history to beat a team that just got blown out by Detroit, but generating a little positive attitude this Sunday for all involved (fans included) never hurts.

To put it another way, the bet the Cowboys defense made last Saturday with the offense — takeaways against touchdowns — is, under normal circumstances, a ridiculous one. Nine NFL offenses scored at least 50 touchdowns last season led by Green Bay’s 64. No one’s out there grabbing 50 takeaways in a season. No defense has even produced as many as 40 in a season since the 2012 Chicago Bears.

And yet had DeMarcus Lawrence presented Prescott with this wager three weeks ago instead of last Saturday, the defense would have won all three times.

If nothing else, it’s time for the Dallas offense to win a bet Sunday night. Then maybe you’ll feel better about betting on this team being around at the end of January.