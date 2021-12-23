ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Even if it’s not demanded, Sunday showdown vs. WFT is the time for some Cowboys fireworks

By Tim Cowlishaw The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4L3d_0dUn14Zg00
Buy Now Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls out a change at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Saints on Dec. 2. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

There is no written rule that says you have to provide an entertaining football game for Al and Cris on NBC Sunday nights. There is nothing that suggests the Cowboys need to defeat Washington by more than a single point at AT&T Stadium. As it turns out, a collection of outcomes Sunday afternoon might already guarantee Dallas another NFC East title before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff.

A streak is a streak, and the Cowboys have won three games in a row in December and could extend that streak to six in January for the second time this season. That hardly seemed possible when this team last walked off its home field a Thanksgiving loser to the Raiders. I don’t know if putting up defensive highlights against Taysom Hill, Taylor Heinicke and Mike Glennon in consecutive weeks qualifies this defense for lifetime achievement awards, but right now the Cowboys are riding this defense as far as it can carry them.

We seem to wring our hands a lot about this team, due not so much to our cynical nature (although that may rear its head from time to time) but because of past failures over an extended time. When Dak Prescott throws to the wrong team, when Mike McCarthy lets the clock tick down longer than we like before kicking field goals, when CeeDee Lamb’s hands turn to claws we expect the inevitable car crash to be just around the corner.

The reality of 2021 is that the Cowboys have survived a fair amount of significant injuries or COVID-related absences to Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, basically all the defensive tackles and Dak, too, and yet they are 10-4. There is one team in the NFL with a better record. Green Bay owns that 11-3 mark only because Baltimore failed on a late two-point conversion last Sunday.

In other words, for all their warts, the Cowboys are pretty, pretty good and they’re going to capture the East crown to earn at least one home playoff game and perhaps do far better than that in these final three weeks prior to the playoffs.

But it’s the “better than that” part that gives us pause, that asks for more Sunday night against a beaten down Washington team that was forced to play Tuesday night in Philadelphia before going home to prepare for a Cowboys rematch on an extremely short week.

If the Cowboys are to be “better than that,” if they are to grab the No. 1 seed away from Green Bay — possible because the Packers have the Browns, the Vikings (beat Green Bay last time) and the “hot” Lions on their schedule — or if they are to at least stabilize their play and maintain the No. 2 seed, Dallas’ offense needs to rise back up.

There is no better time to get back in touch with your point-scoring ceiling than against Washington. I can’t speak for what the Football Team’s attitude will be coming to town with a 6-8 record. I do know they surrendered more than 500 yards to the Eagles Tuesday night. I do know that opposing quarterbacks have a 101.7 passer rating against Washington, third highest in the league. I do know WFT has given up 28 touchdown passes, tied with Indianapolis for most in the league.

I don’t know that Smith will return at left tackle his week but at least there are reports from Dr. Jerry Jones that it will happen. All of this leads one to the conclusion that if the Cowboys are still capable of putting a 35 on the scoreboard, of loading up the run-pass sheets with 450 yards, it should happen against Washington.

The Cowboys’ game with Arizona here on Jan. 2 looks substantially more winnable for the home team than it did a month ago. While Dallas has its own issues, Kliff and Kyler are trying to figure out how the Cardinals got from 8-0 to 10-4. That’s their problem. Again the Cowboys may not have to put on the greatest offensive display in history to beat a team that just got blown out by Detroit, but generating a little positive attitude this Sunday for all involved (fans included) never hurts.

To put it another way, the bet the Cowboys defense made last Saturday with the offense — takeaways against touchdowns — is, under normal circumstances, a ridiculous one. Nine NFL offenses scored at least 50 touchdowns last season led by Green Bay’s 64. No one’s out there grabbing 50 takeaways in a season. No defense has even produced as many as 40 in a season since the 2012 Chicago Bears.

And yet had DeMarcus Lawrence presented Prescott with this wager three weeks ago instead of last Saturday, the defense would have won all three times.

If nothing else, it’s time for the Dallas offense to win a bet Sunday night. Then maybe you’ll feel better about betting on this team being around at the end of January.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Wft#Nbc#Nfc East#Raiders#Covid
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Washington on today? Schedule, time for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 16

The Washington Football Team is now at must-win status if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive after a loss to the Eagles last week. A win would have been huge for the WFT, but now they need help if they’re going to make the postseason. Add to that they play the newly minted No. 2 seed in the NFC this week, and 2021 has taken a turn for the worse for Ron Rivera’s squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy