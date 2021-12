So the answer to Friday’s question about why the promised economic projections had vanished from the Buffalo Bills‘ new stadium report when it was finally released in the news-cycle dead zone just before Christmas weekend is: I didn’t scroll down far enough in the original news report to see it. The economic impact report section was done in January 2021, and includes the following … you know, let’s call them “findings” for now until they’re proven guilty:

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO