By the time most of you read this, you will be long into the Christmas present buying process and more into the opening phase. As I am writing this on the 20th of the month, Ol’ Dutch is just starting to think about getting some gifts for his family. And while you might cringe at the idea of such late present chasing by any sane person, this is actually really early for me to start.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO