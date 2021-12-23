Chip shortage will 'moderate significantly into the first half of the year,' says Dan Ives

We've already heard how supply and production issues in the tech industry won't be improving anytime soon, and now Intel chief Pat Gelsinger has issued yet another reminder that the shortage of semiconductors will likely continue into 2023. "The overall semiconductor shortage is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was...
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has reiterated that the global chip shortages that have stalled console manufacturing will continue into 2023, even as chip makers rush to increase production. "The overall semiconductor shortage is quite significant and the semiconductor industry was growing about 5% per year before COVID," Gelsinger said last...
Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook. Micron, which makes chips across an array of sectors, including PCs, mobile phones, data centers and autos, said supply chain issues should start to...
If you have struggled to purchase a next-gen gaming console this year, you may have failed. It’s not your fault. It’s the fault of chip manufacturers, antiquated global supply chain processes, and just dumb pandemic luck. While supply chain issues have affected many industries, anything that uses a...
The global chip shortage is one of a wide range of shortages that have occurred due to supply chain imbalances caused by the pandemic. While some have viewed these shortages as transitory, others are less confident that they will let up soon. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 17, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Travis Hoium discuss.
Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives said Tuesday that a bull run for premier tech names in 2022 will drive both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) above the $3T market cap mark during the year. Speaking to CNBC, Ives predicted that the shortage of computer chips will start to moderate...
Chipzilla boss chief Pat [kicking] Gelsinger has reiterated the global chip shortage is set to continue into 2023. Manufacturers are flat out to step up production to meet demand, but Gelsinger warned the problem is not going away any time soon. He repeated his comments back in October and last...
A few stocks well off their highs present buying opportunities at these levels, two traders say. U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after three trading sessions in decline, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average mounting a 560-point rebound as the government announced new measures to mitigate the omicron outbreak. One...
Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives advised investors to stick with technology stocks despite the potential valuation crunch that could happen as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "This is not the time to throw in the white towel on tech," he told CNBC on Friday. Calling the current era...
Comments / 0