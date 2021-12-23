Self storage, data centers: What secondary asset classes will be popular with investors in 2022?

Despite moderating rent growth, street rates remained stable by historical standards. Although self storage rents continued to decline for the third consecutive month in November, demand for storage remains strong, fueling a positive outlook for the sector in the near term. Street-rate rents dropped to 6.7 percent for the average 10×10 non-climate-controlled units, year-over-year in November, down almost 200 basis points from the previous month, while same-size climate-controlled units declined to 8.2 percent over the same time frame.
