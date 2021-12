COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — GasBuddy reported Thursday that the average price of gas is down 10 cents since Thanksgiving, but it still may be the priciest Christmas on record. The national average price of gasoline on Christmas is projected to decline in a week from $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon, which is just a penny away from 2013's Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO