ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hooked On Science – Holiday Fireball

By WDEF News
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Do you have a real Christmas tree? You know, the one you went to the forest and chopped down or maybe you went to your favorite Christmas tree lot and picked out the best Christmas tree ever. Either way it goes you know the importance behind watering that Christmas tree if...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Best crochet hook set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Crocheting is a fun hobby that enables you to develop everything from ponchos and blankets to hats and scarves. Whether you want to begin learning how to crochet or reinvest in a long-loved hobby, then you need a proper crochet hook set to get started. The Be Craftee Crochet Hook Set is a stellar set of crochet hooks.
LIFESTYLE
tjc.edu

TJC science center offers holiday hours, dome shows

During the holiday break, Dec. 20-30, the center will be open 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. The center will only be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25; and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Dome shows with a...
TYLER, TX
cbslocal.com

How Rudolph Got A Bright Red Nose And Other Holiday Science Explained

MIAMI (CNN) — Have you ever wondered how Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer developed a shiny red nose? Or how Ebenezer Scrooge could really travel into the future?. Neither did we. But researchers at Johns Hopkins University have unraveled these scientific mysteries, just in time for your holiday gatherings. What...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Fireballs#Science Experiments
WDEF

Lost Pug – Chickamauga Area

Chickamaug Ga 706-375-2614 please help us find our male pug. He is old but dances around like a pup. His name is Tobia Disappeared 3rd week of Dec 2021. Not many pictures of him as I made mostly videos. He is Neutered and a light brentle brown color with some...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
The Oregonian

Fun with science and Oregon bubbles; 6 picks for the holidays

A physicist who studies Champagne bubbles took me down a rabbit hole that would make Bugs Bunny claustrophobic. Gérard Liger-Belair’s “Uncorked: The Science of Champagne” fills my head with fizzy factoids every time I pour a glass of sparkling wine. Who knew the carbon dioxide in a bottle of Champagne generates more than ten million bubbles? Even with frenetic little kid energy, that’s more than I ever accomplished with my Zillion Bubbles wand from Wham-O.
OREGON STATE
culturemap.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Holidays at the Heard

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will present Holidays at the Heard. Holiday lights and décor will accentuate a half-mile Heard nature trail. Families will also get get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the trail.
SCIENCE
moderndrummer.com

Creating Hooks

How should drums fit into a song, and how can you make the drums become another hook within a song? When you think about the word “hook,” it’s something you get hooked on that you want to have over and over, but it’s also something unpredictable—like when a fish gets hooked. Everything is fine, and […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

A Mars-Sized Planet Discovered Orbiting Extremely Close to Host Star – Its Year Is Less Than 10 Hours

The planetary nature of a Mars-sized object orbiting extremely closely to an M-dwarf star has been validated using the Penn State Habitable-zone Planet Finder (HPF). The planet, which was originally classified as a false positive in an automated search of data collected by the Kepler space telescope, is about half the size of Earth and is so close to its host star that it orbits in less than 10 hours. If it were orbiting a star the size of our sun it would be skimming the star’s corona—the aura of exceedingly hot plasma that extends out beyond the star’s surface! It is the smallest planet with an ultra-short period orbit known and could help astronomers understand how these rare planets form.
ASTRONOMY
americastestkitchen.com

Popovers: The Most Delicious Science Experiment This Holiday Season

Popovers are fun, easy, and impressive enough for kids to cook. By the time I was 10, my parents, brother, and I had our Christmas Eve dinner down pat. The menu was decidedly European: a beef rib roast with jus and horseradish sauce, a deliciously herby potato gratin, haricots verts (French-style green beans sautéed in butter), a winter citrus salad to cut through all the rich, celebratory flavors.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Tallahassee Democrat

Don't stress, learn to impress with science of holiday baking

Holidays are truly worth celebrating! And baked goodies are but just one way many families observe not just the holiday, but family traditions and what is special. Nonetheless, baking brings on an anxiety that cooking does not. In fact, baking, is by some, considered a science, whereas cooking is an art. Baking requires fairly exact measurement, whereas cooking can be very forgiving. Adding or subtracting ingredients can be personal discretion. For the most part, you cannot do that with a baked product.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
WDEF

Bridge Chattanooga making sure local kids get outdoors

As we first told you last week, Bridge Chattanooga works hard to help students develop the life skills they need in order to be successful. One of their tools to achieve this are outdoor activities. See how they use all of these opportunities available in the Scenic City to push...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Omicron Variant Force New Christmas Traditions for Sacramento Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain on Christmas meant many opted for plans inside and the highly contagious omicron variant meant some would spend the holiday away from loved ones for the second year in a row. The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The numbers reflected in the holidays for many families, who made changes to the size of their gatherings. “We’re just looking at the Christmas...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WDEF

Mom to Mom – Grinch Pie

Today we are making Grinch pie. We love the Grinch in our family, and what better way to have a wonderful green snack than with pie. And it’s so easy. If you want to know anything about me, is I like easy, and this is it. All you need...
RECIPES
TheConversationAU

Slip, slop, slurp! The surprising science of sunscreen, sand and ice cream

Ahh, summer at the beach! The sun on your face, sand between your toes, an ice cream in your hand. For scientists young and old, a trip to the beach is also a perfect opportunity to explore the peculiar properties of some fascinating fluids. Through thick and thin Take sunscreen. When you first squeeze sunscreen from the bottle, it spreads easily over your skin, providing an even protective layer against the Sun’s rays. But once on your skin, sunscreen gains a thicker consistency – it has higher viscosity – preventing it from dripping off. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy