Key moments in the police shooting of Daunte Wright

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 19TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY - WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION, PLAINTIFF vs. ALEXANDER BELOV; ANNA BELOVA; BMO HARRIS BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A HARRIS N.A.; DEFENDANTS 18 CH 376 Address: 1085 Mount Vernon Ave Lake Forest, IL 60045 NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE OF REAL ESTATE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on January 10, 2020, I, Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois, will on February 8, 2022 at the hour of 9:30 AM at the Lake County Courthouse, 18 N. County Street, (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, IL 60085 . The sale is located on the 2nd floor of the Washington St. entrance., or in a place otherwise designated at the time of sale, County of Lake, State of Illinois, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, as set forth below, the following described real estate: COMMON ADDRESS: 1085 Mount Vernon Ave, Lake Forest, IL 60045 P.I.N.: 16-08-104-006 The real estate is improved with a single-family residence. THE JUDGMENT AMOUNT WAS: $379,641.62 Sale terms: 25% down by certified funds; the balance, by certified funds, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. The subject property is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "as is" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after Confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection and Plaintiff makes no representations as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the Court file to verify all information. Pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/15-1512, the amounts of any surplus bid will be held by the sheriff until a party obtains a Court Order for its distribution, or for 60 days following the date of the entry of the order confirming sale, at which time, in the absence of an order directing payment of the surplus, it may be automatically forfeited to the State without further notice. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For information: Examine the court file or contact Plaintiff's attorney: Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC, 230 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606, telephone 312-541-9710. Please refer to file number IL 18 5774. Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC 230 W. Monroe Street, Suite 1125 Chicago, Illinois 60606 Email: ilpleadings@johnsonblumberg.com Ph. 312-541-9710 / Fax 312-541-9711 JB&A # IL 18 5774 I3183967 (4575202) , posted 12/27/2021.

