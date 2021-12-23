Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied on Friday to capture the 50-day EMA. That is a very good sign and it looks as if we are ready to break out. That being said, we will have to see how this plays out due to the fact that there are a lot of questions as to whether or not the lockdowns are going to be an issue. At this point, it does not seem to be as big of an issue, so the question now is did we see the massive selloff due to fears of the omicron variant, or are there are concerns about slowing growth in general?

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO