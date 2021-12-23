ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.03 to $73.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.56 to...

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Captures 50-Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied on Friday to capture the 50-day EMA. That is a very good sign and it looks as if we are ready to break out. That being said, we will have to see how this plays out due to the fact that there are a lot of questions as to whether or not the lockdowns are going to be an issue. At this point, it does not seem to be as big of an issue, so the question now is did we see the massive selloff due to fears of the omicron variant, or are there are concerns about slowing growth in general?
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil, Gold In Final Risk-Vs.-Fear Battle Of 2021

If you trade, then congratulations for making it this far in a volatility-wracked year. With just a week left to 2021, the risk versus fear battle enters its final phase as oil bulls try to round the year out in the higher $70s (or $80, if possible) while gold longs work to reinforce the $1,800 berth they’ve clung to over the past week.
OilPrice.com

Tight Crude Inventories Push Oil Prices Back To Mid-$70s

Oil prices have risen back to the mid-$70s this week as a result of tighter U.S. crude inventories and a force majeure on Libyan crude oil exports. The interdependence of oil prices and Omicron news updates has subsided somewhat this week as the overall decline in US crude stocks and the Libyan supply disruption have been moving prices upwards. Despite US crude supply hovering around 11.6-11.7 million b/d, robust demand triggered another week-on-week decline in inventories at a whopping 4.7 million barrels. Libya degenerating into another bout of internal strife has taken off some 300,000 b/d of crude in an instant, providing a welcome Christmas gift for the oil bulls. As of Tuesday, Brent traded around $75.5 per barrel whilst US benchmark WTI was last seen around $73 per barrel.
investing.com

6 Oil Price Drivers Fueled A Frenetic 2021 For The Energy Commodity

As 2021 winds down, let’s take a look at how oil markets fared this year and which issues proved to be the most important drivers of prices. WTI started the year just below the $50 per barrel mark and rose to a high of $83 per barrel before dropping back into the low to mid $70 per barrel range to close out the year. Brent followed a similar pattern.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Regains Strength, US GDP Impresses

Crude oil price started a fresh increase from the $66.25 support zone. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near $69.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD could gain pace if it breaks the 1.1350 resistance. The US GDP increased 2.3% in Q3 2021, more than the...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 4.7 million barrels for the week to December 17. At 423.6 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 8% below the five-year average—compared to 7% below the five-year average last week.
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD tumbles below 1.2850 as stocks and crude oil prices rise

Canadian dollar strengthens versus US dollar amid risk appetite. USD/CAD falls for the second day in a row, turns negative for the current week. The USD/CAD accelerated the decline during the American session as US stocks rose further and amid a rally in crude oil prices. The pair dropped to 1.2840, hitting the lowest level since Friday. It remains near the lows, under pressure.
investing.com

Oil Prices Up as U.S. Crude Stocks Decrease

Investing.com – Oil pieces have climbed after a decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher equities pushed by economic data. Brent oil futures edged up 0.03% to $75.62 by 9:51 PM ET (2:51 AM GMT) and WTI futures were up 0.35% to $73.12. Last week, the Energy Information Administration...
invezz.com

3 currencies to buy as the crude oil price bounces back

The crude oil price has bounced back in the past few days. This jump has happened as worries of the Omicron variant ease. We explain the key currencies to buy if this trend continues. The price of crude oil has jumped this week as worries of the Omicron variant eases....
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.670 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 65 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a smaller draw of 2.633 million barrels for the...
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Crude pares losses, Gold dips, Bitcoin remains choppy trade

Crude prices fell faster than risk appetite did after Senator Manchin said he won’t support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. The selling pressure was strong at the open as energy traders fixated on the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant and more potential restrictions across Europe.
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: here’s what to expect in the new week

Crude oil price has been within a horizontal channel for two weeks. Analysts have maintained differing outlooks on the impact of Omicron on global oil demand. Heightened volatility is expected in the new week. Crude oil price ended the past week in the red. Heightened volatility will likely continue in...
actionforex.com

Commodities Outlook: What Does 2022 Hold for Gold and Oil as Virus Still Lingers?

In 2021, optimism about the global economic recovery pressured gold to retreat from its 2020 highs but remain comfortably above its pre-pandemic levels. Next year, in an environment of higher interest rates, rising bond yields and a stronger US dollar, bullion’s prospects seem ominous. On the other hand, growth commodities like oil and industrial metals, whose fortunes are heavily dependent on global economic performance have appreciated in the current year. If the world continues to make progress in keeping the Covid-19 pandemic under control, strong demand will probably boost cyclical commodities further.
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil slumps on dollar and virus worries, Gold shines, Bitcoin lower

Crude prices were lower on both a strong dollar and as omicron concerns grow as the current virus surge will likely lead to some Americans to cancel holiday travel plans. Covid news may continue to be a drag for oil prices for the rest of the year, but prospects of $100 oil at some point next year will lead to some buying on every critical support level.
MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction: divergent outlooks to heighten volatility

Crude oil price has edged closer to $75 amid an improved demand outlook. OPEC and IEA have differing outlooks on global oil demand in the coming months. Similar to other riskier assets, crude oil has reacted positively to the hawkish Fed policy decision. Crude oil price has recouped some of...
investing.com

WTI And Brent Crude Oil: How Will Inflation Impact Prices?

Once inflation is set free, it never returns to the previous state. The fight requires fast thinking, but major banks still sit on the fence. On the global economic scene, major central banks still don’t really know which pedal to use – either the one to fight inflation (tapering) or the other one to keep taking their shoot of quantitative easing (money-printing) policies. Inflation, however, is like toothpaste: once out, you can’t get it back in again. So, instead of squeezing the tube too strongly, both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) are likely to maintain an accommodating tone this week, which could eventually benefit the price of black gold.
