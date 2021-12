Texas County Memorial Hospital issued a special advisory Wednesday in advance of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to surface locally:. As we move into the holiday season it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community. Throughout Missouri, the positive rate last week was 11.9%, while in Texas County, it rose to 20.0%. We continue to see an elevated number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in our region, we must continue to exercise best practices in order to decrease the likelihood of spread.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO