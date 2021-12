Editor’s Note: The Independent is proud to continue its partnership with the Third Street Writers in publishing holiday-inspired stories by Orange County authors. The knock on the door surprised me. I hadn’t expected any deliveries. I peeked through the curtain of my hotel room window and glanced out. Being cautious, I kept my door locked and never opened it without a window check to make sure no one unfamiliar was lurking outside. Despite the lovely Laguna hotel, a single woman still needed to be careful as the clientele changed frequently and sometimes seemed dubious to me.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO