These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas Sketches of All Time

And then there were 21. Kate McKinnon returns after spending the first seven episodes filming her Tiger King show and starring in Verizon ads that play every eight minutes. While this is a welcome return, you have to wonder how an already giant cast will fit her in. Billie Eilish is the host this week. While she is a musical superstar, she is another young celebrity whose celebrity history is on the shorter side, similar to Simu Liu, Jonathan Majors, and Kieran Culkin. This is a tough nut to crack for the writers, who are most comfortable writing sketches about the hosts’ lives or playing them against type. I admire that Billie keeps her personal life private, is close to her family, and just concentrates on putting out great music. It’s just that that’s not optimal for a show that is desperate for material.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO