These Are Our Favorite 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas Sketches of All Time

 3 days ago
It's nearly Christmastime, which means it's time to spread holiday cheer and sit back, relax, and catch up with family! Sometimes, family reunions can be a little rough, especially around the holidays. To prepare yourselves for the impending familial chaos, pop a squat and catch up on Saturday Night...

Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus become a living Christmas card in ‘SNL’ sketch

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance on this week’s Billie Eilish hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, appearing as a living Christmas card. The sketch, which sees family Christmas cards come to life and tell the audience what’s really happening behind the scenes of the festive shoots, sees Cyrus star alongside Punkie Johnson.
Collider

'SNL' HomeGoods Sketch Shows What Grandmas Really Want for Christmas

Saturday Night Live had an interesting week that led to a strange Christmas episode for the live comedy show. When many cast members tested positive for COVID-19, the show decided to cancel their live audience and adjust who was doing the live performance. With host Paul Rudd, he was inducted into the Five Timers Club (a Saturday Night Live staple) and he was joined by Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che to show what sketches they did film beforehand and what sketches from Christmases past that people love.
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
ETOnline.com

'Saturday Night Live' Scraps Live Audience Due to Spike in Omicron Variant

Saturday Night Live will close out its 47th season without a live audience due to COVID-19. The iconic NBC sketch comedy show made the announcement just hours before getting the show on the air, citing "the recent spike in the Omicron variant." What's more, the show "will have limited cast and crew." Paul Rudd is slated to make his fifth guest hosting appearance alongside musical guest Charli XCX.
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ to Air With No Audience, ‘Limited’ Cast Tonight Due to Omicron ‘Spike’

With New York on the brink of another record-setting day of new Covid-19 cases, Saturday Night Live announced hours before its new episode aired that there would be no studio audience for tonight’s Paul Rudd-hosted taping. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew,” the show tweeted. Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping...
arcamax.com

Saturday Night Live cancels live audience amid COVID fears

'Saturday Night Live' will be filmed without a studio audience amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The latest episode of the long-running comedy show - which is being hosted by Paul Rudd - will be filmed without a live studio audience, and the production team has also decided to limit the number of cast and crew on the set.
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Back ‘With A Vengeance’ After Hiatus On ‘SNL’s Billie Eilish Hosted Episode

Kate McKinnon makes her season debut on ‘SNL’ and fans can expect her to be in ‘lots of skits’ on the Dec. 11 episode!. Saturday Night Live fans rejoice: Kate McKinnon is back! The 37-year-old comedian was on a hiatus from the NBC comedy series to film the upcoming Tiger King series on Peacock this fall, making her first appearance this season on the Dec. 11 episode hosted by Billie Eilish! “Kate McKinnon is going to be back with a vengeance,” an insider close to the show tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Head Writer Anna Drezen Exits to Steer Freeform Animated Comedy

Anna Drezen is exiting her role as one of four head writers for “Saturday Night Live” in order to focus on her Freefrom animated comedy series “Praise Petey.” Drezen disclosed her decision Thursday in an Instagram post that featured a collection of photos from her time working on the NBC mainstay. “Bye SNL! I am leaving the show to focus on my show at Freeform. Was going to post a joke but I don’t do those anymore,” she wrote.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) Drezen has been on a roll as a writer-producer on the...
wonderwall.com

1980s 'Saturday Night Live' stars: Where are they now?

Late night sketch show "Saturday Night Live" has been one of television's most beloved sources of comedy since its launch in 1975. Now in its 47th season, it is one of the small screen's longest running shows and has racked up a record 252 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the most received by any television program ever. It's featured a rotating roster of comedic talents during its incredible run and underwent a creative renaissance in the '80s that launched the careers of numerous major names. Join Wonderwall.com as we run through some of the the best "Saturday Night Live" players from that decades and see what they're up to now…
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Disappointed After Show Uses Old Taped Sketches

Following the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, fans revealed how disappointed they were after the show had to use old taped sketches and not have a live audience. According to USA Today, the fans were not the only ones who were not happy with the situation. Paul Rudd, who took the stage as Saturday Night Live’s host for the fifth time, declared he was extremely disappointed as well. But luckily, Tom Hanks and Tiny Fey helped him out.
Primetimer

The Best of Paul Rudd on Saturday Night Live

It's not every weekend that Saturday Night Live inducts a new host into its illustrious Five-Timer's Club. Only 22 stars have hosted the show five or more times, and this Saturday's host Paul Rudd will make it 23. Rudd first hosted in 2008, and has returned in 2010, 2013 and 2019. (He's also made cameos in 2009, 2011, 2019, and 2020.)
Floor8

Billie Eilish was in some seriously funny sketches while hosting Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish made her second appearance for Saturday Night Live this week, but this time the 19-year-old songstress was the host and musical guest on SNL. On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Bad Guy singer took to the SNL stage to address the scrutiny she gets as a young artist, saying that her birthday is coming up. “I’m turning 20 or as the internet likes to call that: middle-aged,” she joked. She also took the opportunity to poke fun at head writer Colin Jost.
Live 95.9

Remember These Iconic & Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketches About Massachusetts

One of my favorite shows growing up was Saturday Night Live. To this day the show provides laughter and Monday morning water cooler banter for the masses. I could list a ton of my favorite sketches from over the years, Adam Sandler's Lunch Lady Land, Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri Spartan Cheerleaders to the iconic Dana Carvey and Mike Meyers Wayne's World, but some of my absolute all-time favorites are when our fair state of Massachusetts is the butt of the joke.
Vulture

Saturday Night Live Recap: Kate McKinnon Returns

And then there were 21. Kate McKinnon returns after spending the first seven episodes filming her Tiger King show and starring in Verizon ads that play every eight minutes. While this is a welcome return, you have to wonder how an already giant cast will fit her in. Billie Eilish is the host this week. While she is a musical superstar, she is another young celebrity whose celebrity history is on the shorter side, similar to Simu Liu, Jonathan Majors, and Kieran Culkin. This is a tough nut to crack for the writers, who are most comfortable writing sketches about the hosts’ lives or playing them against type. I admire that Billie keeps her personal life private, is close to her family, and just concentrates on putting out great music. It’s just that that’s not optimal for a show that is desperate for material.
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, December 18?

There’s only one week left until Christmas — the perfect time for Saturday Night Live‘s holiday show. So should SNL fans expect to see a brand new episode tonight?. Last week, SNL returned from a brief hiatus. Billie Eilish served as both the host and musical guest in an episode that also featured the return of Kate McKinnon.
