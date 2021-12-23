ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Defense

By Michael Lee
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

The New York Giants upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Can they replicate that effort in Week 16 without Daniel Jones and on the road? It will be challenging, but at least they have the Eagles on a very short week, right?

The Eagles offense is playing excellent football and has rushed for over 200 yards six times over the last eight games, one being the Eagles' loss to New York. The Eagles' defense has applied solid pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Last week, they played Garrett Gilbert and sacked him three times, pressuring him 20. They may play a similar quarterback, one with little experience this week against the Giants' Jake Fromm.

The Eagles' defense currently ranks 15th in points allowed per game with an average of 22. Philadelphia allows the 11th fewest yards per game with an average of 329.1.

As for rushing yards allowed, they rank 10th with an average of 106.5, a significant upgrade from four weeks ago where they allowed ten more yards than that. They are also 11th by allowing 223.5 passing yards per game.

Overall, the defense is solid; it's middle of the pack in the league by many metrics. However, they only have 23 sacks on the season, which ranks near the league's bottom. Here are the PFF pressure stats from the Eagles defense on the season:

Defensive Line

The interior defensive line of the Eagles is a ferocious unit filled with explosive thick athletes that bring disruptive and violent hands to the trenches. Fletcher Cox is the defensive leader in the middle of the defensive line. Cox is on the wrong side of 30, and Javon Hargrave has produced more this season, but Cox has always made incredible plays against the Giants.

Cox is the ideal 3-Technique who can penetrate and really stress guards, so Matt Skura and Will Hernandez have their work cut out. Hargrave has 50 pressures on the year, and Cox has 37. He is coming off a season-best 7-pressure game against the Football Team.

After a solid stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago, Hargrave was signed in free agency. He leads the team in pressures and sacks from the interior. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon plays all over the line. He's excellent at disrupting the B-gap from the 4i-technique, but he also plays around 12-15 snaps at nose/1-Technique.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, there was much discussion that the Eagles were very frustrated that the Giants traded ahead of them to select CB Aaron Robinson. It makes sense, in theory.

The Eagles needed secondary help, and Robinson is a versatile asset with a lot of upside. After purportedly being jumped, Howie Roseman selected Milton Williams in the third round.

Williams tested incredibly at the combine.

The Eagles love drafting athletic prototypes they can coach. Williams, drafted out of Louisiana-Tech, fits the description and has hovered around 25 snaps a game. He only has one sack and 12 pressures, but he could be in for a nice game after a solid outing against Washington with the Giants offensive front.

Former Colts defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway plays around 20 snaps (give or take) as the fourth defensive lineman in the rotation. Ridgeway isn't as dynamic as Cox or Hargrave, but he can occupy space well enough to make a play every so often. He only has eight pressures on the year.

The Giants have reportedly made up their mind as to who will start at quarterback for them Sunday against the Eagles.

2 hours ago

Three players are out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

3 hours ago

After showing some promise as a receiver, Darius Slayton has become something of an afterthought in the Giants offense.

4 hours ago

Edge

The Eagles employ a four-down front, and their edge rushers have developed into solid players. Josh Sweat was an often-injured player coming out of Florida State, and he's starting to scratch the surface of his athletic potential. Sweat is third in pressures and sacks, with 26 and 6, respectively. He's a long explosive pass rusher who uses an excellent rip and bend move around the edge.

The former first-round pick out of Tennessee Derek Barnett is another edge bender who starts at EDGE for the Eagles. Barnett has flashed through his career. He's not the most consistent player in the NFL, but his ability to get upfield will pose problems for both Nate Solder and maybe, even more specifically, Matt Peart, who has struggled to protect his outside shoulder. Peart played more down the stretch of the Giants week 15 loss to Dallas, so he may also earn snaps in this game. Barnett has 30 pressures this year.

Longtime Washington Football Team player Ryan Kerrigan is a situational pass rusher who can earn a couple of pressures per game. Kerrigan is one of the more underrated players throughout his career. At this point, he's a bit over the hill, but he has made so many plays against the Giants in the past, so why not make a few with a green jersey on?

Sixth-round edge out of Coastal Carolina Terron Jackson earned his second-highest snap share against the Saints. Jackson is a bit of a tweener between an edge and a defensive lineman. He was very productive in college and has been adequate in a few snaps.

Linebackers

Howie Roseman and the Eagles have been notorious for not investing a lot of capital in the linebacker position. They did select Davion Taylor in the third round out of Colorado in 2020. He is athletic but out of position quite often--he was very raw coming out of college with limited snaps playing football. He hurt his knee against the Saints and may not be available for the matchup against the Giants.

If Taylor isn't available, Alex Singleton, a 2015 UDFA, will be the starting middle linebacker. Singleton will be a player to target in the middle of the field. He's played several positions for Gannon's defense this season at the second level, but he's a replacement-level player. He's played the most snaps at the linebacker position.

Former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Edwards is arguably the best player at linebacker for the Eagles. Edwards is a physical, sure tackling, undersized linebacker. Genard Avery is the situational linebacker who spells Singleton, Edwards, and Taylor. His role may expand without Taylor. He's more of a run defender than someone who would excel in sub-packages.

Edwards popped on film several times against the Giants, forcing PBUs and putting himself in a position to make solid tackles for STOPs. His PFF grades have steadily increased all season, and, from what I've seen, he's a good fit in the defense.

Cornerbacks

Slay has been all around the football in 2021. He has multiple touchdowns this season and three picks. Slay knocked a contested-catch away from Golladay that could have gone for six last time these two teams met. Slay, and Golladay will meet again quite often on Sunday.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers versatile defensive back Steven Nelson is the other starter opposite Slay. He's a good tackler who does a solid job in zone coverage; this works for Gannon's defense. The Eagles run the lowest amount of man coverage in the NFL; they are a zone-based defense.

The other cornerbacks are rookie Zech McPhearson and the recently resigned Avonte Maddox, who is their very solid slot cornerback. McPhearson only sees the field in dime situations, or any other cornerbacks get injured. Maddox is the nickel player who should see a lot of Kadarius Toney if he plays.

Safeties

There isn't a Brian Dawkins or Malcolm Jenkins with the current Eagles roster, but Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, and Rodney McLeod are a solid trio of players on the backend of the defense. Harris is the single high safety with a lot of range. The Giants were interested in signing Harris two seasons ago, but the Minnesota Vikings franchise tagged him, and now he's on the Eagles.

McLeod is more of a box player who does a good job coming downhill, into the alley and delivering tough his on opposing ball carriers. He's not imposing by looks, and he's sub-200 pounds, but he can hit hard. Epps plays a lot of snaps as the third safety and will also play sub-packages, at times, over players like the rookie McPhearson. Expect to see all three of these players on the field this Sunday.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

New York Giants’ shocking QB plans possibly revealed

The New York Giants season has got worse as the year has progressed. All Pro running back Saquon Barkley missed more time with injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones did not take the leap forward Giants fans were hoping to see. Jones was then placed on season-ending injured reserve, opening the door for Mike Glennon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#The New York Giants#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Football Team
DawgsDaily

Jake Fromm to Make First Career Start Sunday for New York Giants

Former Georgia Football quarterback Jake Fromm will be making his first career NFL start for the New York Giants as they take on the NFC East foe Philadephia Eagles. The Eagles have won five of seven games while the Giants have been on a skid as of late with their starting quarterback, Daniels Jones likely shut down for the season with a neck injury.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Weekend Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. From Arthur K - Some of the Giants' injuries this...
NFL
phillyvoice.com

First half observations: Eagles 3, Giants 3

The Eagles' offense has been an absolute dumpster fire so far on Sunday, and they're locked in a 3-3 stalemate with the Giants as a result. Here's what I saw in the first 30 minutes. The Good. MORE ON THE EAGLES. Eagles mailbag: Is Jordan Mailata the best OT from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles Rally In Second Half To Beat New York Giants, 34-10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeVonta Smith, Boston Scott, and Lane Johnson each scored touchdowns on Sunday as the Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The win improves the Eagles to 8-7 on the season. Smith led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards with 80 on five catches. Quez Watkins had three catches for 43 yards. Johnson became the first Eagles offensive lineman to score in a game since Todd Herremans did in 2010 against the Cowboys. Scott rushed for 29 yards on seven carries. Miles Sanders added 45 yards on the ground but left the game with a hand injury. Jalen Hurts dealt with some drops but struggled for the majority of the afternoon. He completed 17 of his 29 passes for 199 yards passing yards, two touchdowns, and a fumble. Alex Singleton returned an interception for a touchdown and Rodney McLeod had an interception early in the second half that led to an Eagles score on the ensuing drive. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team next week at FedExField. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.  
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles live, streaming, TV channel, time, how to watch

The New York Giants will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Giants are coming off a 21-6 loss to the Cowboys in their last game and will look to bounce back after a struggling 4-10 season. As for the Eagles, they have been playing well and are coming off a short week where they took down Washington on Tuesday.
NFL
Newsday

New quarterback, same result as Giants are routed by Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Thomas Edison famously said of his unsuccessful experiments that they were not failures but rather the discovery of 10,000 or so ways that did not work. On Sunday the Giants unearthed a similar finding at quarterback in spectacular fashion. Jake Fromm, their third-stringer who joined the club...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Will Look Slightly Different Than Previous Matchup Against Eagles

They played each other only one month ago, but this New York Giants team will look a bit different than the one that beat the Eagles, 13-7, on Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium. It starts at the quarterback spot, where Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start after being drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, when the Giants and Eagles meet again on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
767
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy