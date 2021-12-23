ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Natural Causes: Why Some Are Choosing An Eco-Friendly End Of Life (Rebroadcast)

publicradioeast.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December, a funeral home in Washington became the first to legally compost human remains. It’s part of a growing movement toward deathcare options that...

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

Related
thecalifornianpaper.com

Gift the environment an eco-friendly holiday

Staff editorials reflect the views of The Californian editorial board. With the holidays here, people have been preparing their decorations and gifts for the giving season. Strings of lights, colorful wrapping paper, and pine scents all spark warm holiday memories — and the creation of millions of tons of unnecessary garbage.
STANFORD, CA
atlanticcitynews.net

Why Choose Eco-friendly Mattress Sheets and How Does it Help

If you haven't discarded your old conventional mattress already, we assure you that you will after you have finished reading the blog. Not only are the traditional mattresses harsh on your back, but they can also have an ill effect on your overall health and the environment. Read along to find out more.
HOME & GARDEN
cityline.tv

How To Give The Gift Of Eco-Friendly Travel Experiences

Looking for some eco-friendly gift ideas? Why not look at giving the gift of Travel! Here are some of my favourite eco-destinations and top eco-travel tips. There are tons of eco-options within Canada, so you’ll be supporting local and being conscious of your travel footprint!. The Algonquin Eco-lodge is...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5 Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly

Awareness of the way in which humans have affected the environment is causing people to become more thoughtful about how they live their lives. Being eco friendly not only protects the environment, but also saves you money and you will live in a healthier, more sustainable way. Here are 5 ways you can be more eco-friendly.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
TrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Coffee Cup Lids

UniCup's Liplid is an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic coffee cup lids and this design sets itself apart with a shape that sits inside takeaway cups, rather than on top of them. As UniCup describes, "You drink from the rim of the cup instead of the lid, so you don’t burn yourself, and it doesn’t taste like plastic or paper," and it's said that the experience is more like drinking a hot beverage from a coffee cup at home.
ENVIRONMENT
yr.media

Eco-Friendly Gifts for the Student on a Budget

Are you a last minute shopper looking for affordable gifts for your family and friends? Or maybe you want to spoil your loved ones while being eco-friendly? If so, you might find this list helpful. 1. Make a Homemade Bouquet. This gift is an absolute classic — perfect for any...
ENVIRONMENT
iotgadgets.com

Eco-Friendly Tech for a New World

Environmental issues are at the forefront of public attention and the drive to "go green" has ushered in an exciting new wave of eco-friendly tech. To battle the waste and exploit green energy, the world's best brains are turning their attention to clean and eco-friendly tech. Let's have a look at some cutting-edge environmentally friendly technology and discoveries. They may one day help to shape our future and save the world from catastrophe.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Causes#Cremation#Eco#Compost
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated diner owner, 62, who defied Michigan lockdown orders and kept his doors open at the height of the pandemic to pay for his wife's cancer treatment dies of COVID-19

A Michigan man who defied state lockdown restrictions to keep his diner open last year during the pandemic, partly to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, has died of complications from Covid-19. John Parney, 62, the owner of the Quincy Diner in Quincy, Michigan, died after a two month battle...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

After girl, 10, dies from online challenge, family warns others

Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Utah student resting with family after ‘miraculous’ rescue, parents say

The parents of Madelyn Allen, who was rescued this week after failing to return from a meeting with a man she met on an app, have expressed their gratitude for the public’s help in bringing their daughter home.Taunya and Jonathan Allen released a statement to The Independent through a spokeswoman, who said the family was “resting and focusing on Maddie’s care and that of their other children.”“Words cannot express our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received,” the Allens stated. “We are eternally grateful for Maddie’s miraculous return, for everyone who played a role in bringing her...
MENTAL HEALTH
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy