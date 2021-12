You have undoubtedly heard about the difficulty in getting holiday gifts this year, due to supply chain problems. As a reminder, there have been problems with the global supply chain for some time, which were further exacerbated by trade conflicts. Then, when COVID-19 hit, factories from China to South Korea to Germany were shut down or were forced to reduce production because workers were sick or in lockdown. In response, shipping companies cut their schedules in anticipation of a drop in demand.

CHINA ・ 23 HOURS AGO