NCAA Tournament projections: Three Pac-12 teams are locks while nine have steep climbs

By Jon Wilner
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s narrow loss at Tennessee on Wednesday evening was the last high-profile, nonconference matchup for the Pac-12 before round-robin conference play ramps up next week. The numbers, for your consumption:. • Against AP Top 25 opponents, the Pac-12 is 2-11. • Against Power Six opponents, it’s 7-15....

