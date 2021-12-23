ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Fourth Covid vaccinations likely after warnings of waning immunity

By Henry Bodkin,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prospect of a fourth Covid vaccine has become more likely after officials revealed that boosters are less protective against omicron than delta. Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that although the booster dose gives “significant protection” against symptomatic disease compared to two doses alone, immunity starts to...

Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Fully vaccinated people who catch COVID have 'super immunity'

With Omicron quickly taking over from Delta as the dominant variant here in the UK, and over 89 thousand new cases reported yesterday alone, many of us are becoming increasingly (and understandably) concerned. But, it seems there's a small silver lining amidst all the bad news, with a new study indicating that fully vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 might have "super immunity".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases 'Likely Will Go Much Higher' After Holiday Surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the holiday. The nation's leading infectious disease expert, 81, said Sunday on ABC's This Week that the United States averaged around 150,000 cases of the virus over the last seven days, and that "it likely will go much higher" in the coming weeks as the Omicron variant continues spreading rapidly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Novavax says COVID vaccine triggers immune response to Omicron variant

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, according to early data published on Wednesday,suggesting that the U.S. drugmaker's existing COVID-19 vaccine can help combat the new Omicron variant. Novavax's two-dose, protein-based vaccine was authorized for use this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
95.5 FM WIFC

Aspirus Doctor Weighs In on Natural Immunity vs Vaccination for COVID-19

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A doctor with Aspirus Health in Wausau says natural immunity is proving to be ineffective against COVID-19. Doctor Adam Clements says natural immunity is good for some viruses but isn’t nearly as effective for others. So far the data shows that COVID-19 falls into the second category.
WAUSAU, WI
digg.com

Booster Immunity Against COVID-19 Starts To Wane Within 10 Weeks, Study Finds

A UK study found that the added immunity from a booster vaccine shot begins to lessen within 10 weeks. The UK Health Security Agency analyzed just under 150,000 cases of delta and almost 70,000 of omicron, and found evidence of a number of things about the vaccines and omicron. Broadly, the vaccines — specifically Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — are less effective against omicron than delta, and omicron is much more transmissible. However, someone with omicron is 50–70% less likely to require hospitalization than a person with delta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS warns Covid jab ‘stragglers’ they must not delay coming forward

The NHS’ most senior doctor has warned people holding out on getting their Covid booster jab “must not delay”.Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, has told the public the best way to protect themselves is to have their jab and warned “stragglers” must not delay coming forward.His warning comes after the NHS hit a record of 933, 501 jabs given in a single day. A total of 31 million boosters were given as of Wednesday 23 December.The record comes ahead of the government’s target for every adult in the UK to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year.Coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.The message will read: “Get boosted now.“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.“See NHS website for details.”It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the...
WORLD
The Independent

Protection from Covid vaccine wanes after three months, study suggests

The level of protection provided by the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine against Covid wanes after three months, a new study suggests. Researchers analysed data for two million people in Scotland and 42 million in Brazil who had been given the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine.In Scotland, when compared with two weeks after receiving a second dose of the vaccine, there was approximately a fivefold increase in the chance of being admitted to hospital or dying from the virus nearly five months after being double vaccinated.The decrease in vaccine efficacy appears to begin at around three months, researchers said, adding that the risk of...
WORLD

