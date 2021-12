CDC “TEST TO STAY” GUIDANCE FOR SCHOOLS, coronavirus, COVID exposure, covid testing, COVID-19, tested twice in the week following exposure. Ridgewood NJ, “TEST TO STAY” GUIDANCE The US CDC on December 17 said unvaccinated students exposed to a person with COVID-19 can remain in school if they are tested twice in the week following exposure and both tests are negative. The new guidance, known as “test to stay,” is an effort to keep children in school instead of having to quarantine at home and miss class, while also alleviating the burden on parents to arrange child care.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO