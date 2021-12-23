ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Christmas Covid testing strategy in chaos as pharmacies run out of lateral flow kits

By Henry Bodkin,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh street pharmacies have gone more than a week without resupplies of lateral flow kits, throwing the Government’s Christmas testing strategy into chaos. Vendors have spoken of “panic” among customers desperate to give themselves the all-clear before seeing vulnerable loved-ones. The rush for the rapid tests...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

