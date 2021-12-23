Christmas Covid testing strategy in chaos as pharmacies run out of lateral flow kits

People are still struggling to get their hands on lateral flow test kits in some areas just two days before Christmas.There has been a surge in demand after experts urged people to use a rapid test in the final few hours before meeting up with loved ones over the festive period as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread across the UK.Anyone who has come into close contact with a positive Covid case in England must also test daily for seven days to avoid self-isolation, while the isolation period for those infected with the disease has been cut to seven...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO