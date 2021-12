On the Netflix hit reality show “Selling Sunset,” luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills are paired with the drama of agents at The Oppenheim Group, a buzzy real estate group that at times seems more like a modeling firm than a brokerage. But this last season, the plot lines — which mainly surrounded two hearts vying for the same real estate bro we never even saw — was a bit underwhelming, leaving much to be desired. But one story that resonated with many viewers was the experience of Amanza Smith, and what happened after her ex-husband and father of two children went missing in 2019.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO